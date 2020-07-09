Father-Son Duo Beat COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in North Texas, but it’s also important to note the recoveries.

A father-son duo accounts for two of them and they are now sharing their story of beating the virus, together.

Robert Molina, Sr. and Robert Molina, Jr. were wheeled out of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas together on June 26 after beating the virus that has claimed so many lives.

“For it to hit my family like this was unbelievable,” Molina, Jr. said as he left the hospital.

Molina, Jr. thinks he is the reason his father caught COVID-19 as well. He said he went to his dad’s house one night in June with a cough, but he just thought it was allergies. That cough continued to get worse. Then came the fever, chills and body aches. The 37-year-old said he knew something was wrong.

He was admitted to the hospital.

Then his 59-year-old dad, who has diabetes, was admitted.

“My dad was acting like my nurse [when I got sick]. Coming into the bedroom to check on me and everything,” Molina Jr. said.

The hospital said Molina Jr. was given supplemental oxygen, but he still developed pneumonia. His breathing was deteriorating rapidly, and his care team discussed administering COVID-19 convalescent plasma as a possible treatment.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

The two are now grateful to the doctors and nurses who saved their lives.

So, what’s next on the agenda after he fully recovers from the virus that has killed so many?

“I’ll be spending quality time with my family, especially my two teenage boys. And I can’t help it; I’ll be counting down the days until I can get back to work,” Molina, Jr. said.