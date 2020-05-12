Family Grocer Gives Back to Employees and Community

The COVID-19 pandemic turned grocery store workers into essential workers. The owners of Sara's Market and Baker in Richardson said they already knew that.

"Our employees are our family," Sara's co-owner Zaid Bayan said. "We knew the risks our employees are taking."

Bayan said the family-owned business has been around for 20-years with many long-term employees. Bayan said they provided masks and gloves and limited the number of customers allowed in the store for their employees' personal security, and gave hourly workers a $2.00/hour raise in mid-March for their financial security.

"To show our appreciation and let them know we are with them," Bayan said. "We appreciate the risks they are taking for continuing to do their jobs and do it with love and passion."

Sara's Market and Bakery has also extended its giving outside its doors. At the beginning of May, the grocer hosted an Everybody Eatz event, giving away 5,000 masks and meals, as well as offering free COVID-19 testing.

"To do our part and just to try to support them to let them know that we're here," Bayan said. "And hopefully inspire other businesses to follow and do the same thing."

There is an Everyone Eatz event on Friday, May 5 at WellHeath Frisco located at 6155 Sports Village Road, Frisco. 6,000 face masks and 6,000 meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. There will also be free COVID-19 testing done from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.