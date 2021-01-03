DSHS Adds 940 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Sunday, 1 Death

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported an additional 940 new confirmed cases of the virus along with one more death in Collin County.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 45,674 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 40,309 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 5,365 active cases with 378 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus.

The state also reported a total of 5,280 probable infections Sunday.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."