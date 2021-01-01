DSHS Adds 803 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Friday, 3 Deaths; Hospitalizations Drop to 19%

Collin County is reporting fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals Friday, dropping the occupancy rate from 21% to 19% as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 803 new confirmed cases of the virus along with three more deaths.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 44,171 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 39,658 estimated recoveries; the county has an estimated 4,140 active cases with 373 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state health department does not release any details about those who have died after contracting the virus.

The state also added an estimated 167 probable new cases of the virus on Friday, for a total of 5,222 probable infections.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Jan. 1, CCHCS reported 513 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 18.98% of all hospitalized patients.