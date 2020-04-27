coronavirus

Dog Day Care Owners Evicted for Partial Rent Payment During COVID-19 Shutdown

Owners of a dog day care in Little Elm say the business was cleared out because they could only pay partial rent because of the shutdown

By Meredith Yeomans

Landlords are being asked to work with businesses that can't pay rent.

Instead, the owners of Texas Pups, a dog day care in Little Elm, said they received the opposite.

The owners said they had to shut down last month and couldn't pay full rent.

They said they applied for a federal PPP loan and tried working out a deal with the landlord.

Then last week they arrived to find the doors locked and the businesses completely cleared out.

“Our entire store was stripped apart which included literally all of our investment, over $40,000 worth of fencing, equipment, dog grooming equipment and literally everything that we've invested into the business,” said co-owner May Mahboob.

The landlord has not returned NBC 5's calls for comment.

Governor Abbott has temporarily stopped all evictions on businesses.

Mahboob said she's raising money to help fight the eviction.

