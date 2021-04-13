DeSoto

DeSoto ISD to Provide Vaccination Clinic Wednesday

The clinic will be located at DeSoto High School

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

DeSoto ISD Healthcare Services will join efforts with Methodist Health System to provide the community with a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeSoto High School Freshman Campus Gym.

All DeSoto ISD staff, their families, and Dallas county community members will have access to the clinic. All they will need to do is fill out a patient information form.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on April 14, and those patients will also be eligible to receive the second dose on May 5 at the same time and location.

The clinic will be located at 620 S. Westmoreland Road, DeSoto, Texas 75115.

Registration will be required, to register click here.

