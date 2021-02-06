Denton County Reports 326 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 288 Cases, 7 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County health officials reported 326 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 288 cases and seven deaths in Collin County.

Of the 326 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, Denton County Public Health confirmed 303 are active. The countywide total for cases stands at 56,629 with 41,246 estimated recoveries and 15,039 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73.6% occupied with 211 available beds, three of which are in ICUs. ICU's in the county are 96.6% occupied.

The county health department also reported 104 of 269 ventilators were in use.

As of Saturday, the county reported 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 42 of whom are in the ICU.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 288 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 65,160.

The state has not revealed any information about the seven most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 625 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 61,039 estimated recoveries through Saturday.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 405 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.