Health officials in Denton County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including five additional cases in residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

The 17 cases bring the county-wide total to 165, while the number of residents at the DSSLC who have tested positive for coronavirus is at 45, according to Denton County Public Health.

Last week, the county began to breakdown the number of cases at the DSSLC separately from those in the city of Denton.

Additionally, the county said seven people who work at the Denton State Supported Living Center are among the county's 165 cases and are reflected in the city in which they reside.

Two DSSLC staff members who live outside of Denton County and tested positive for coronavirus are not included in the county's case total, according to Denton County Public Health.

Of the 17 new cases reported Sunday, six are in Denton and five are at the Denton State Supported Living Center. There are two each in Frisco and unincorporated parts of Denton County, and there is one each in The Colony and Lake Dallas.

Saturday, the county reported its second coronavirus-related death.