Denton County Judge Andy Eads says 54 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county Friday, including 31 new cases at the Denton State-Supported Living Center.

Denton County now has confirmed 137 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 39 of those cases are at the DSSLC. Additionally, two staff at DSSLC have tested positive but one is not included in Denton County totals, as they reside in a different county.

Eads made the announcement during a news conference Friday afternoon. Live video from the news conference can be seen now in the player at the top of this page.

Officials said four EMT units are now being stationed outside the DSSLC to quickly meet the care and needs of the residents and provide relief to Denton-area hospitals.

“Community spread is being seen throughout Denton County now and we continue to stress the importance of physical distancing,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “With incubation and transmission timelines, we still expect to see cases continue to rise while community members stay home; however, we hope those numbers begin to flatten within the coming weeks.”

The sprawling Denton State-Supported Living Center campus is home to more than 400 people who have either intellectual and developmental disabilities, are medically fragile or suffer from behavioral problems. The residents are cared for by approximately 1,400 employees at the center.

Earlier this week, Eads said he'd expect more COVID-19 cases to come from the center and that an outbreak at the home could be overwhelming to the county's health care system.

The state has 13 state-supported living centers, but the DSSLC is the only state-supported living center in Dallas-Fort Worth. The state has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases at any other state-supported living centers.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott