Denton County Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19, 2nd Death

Officials reported Saturday the second coronavirus-related death in Denton County, along with 11 new cases of COVID-19.

The man who died was an Aubrey resident in his 60s, who was previously reported hospitalized with a "community spread" case of the new coronavirus.

"We are saddened to report a second COVID-19 death within our county," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. "To his family, we continue to send our thoughts and prayers to you as you navigate through this difficult time."

Included in the 11 new cases is a staff member at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where Friday the county reported 31 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 10 other new cases, two each were reported in The Colony, Denton, Flower Mound and Lewisville, while there was one each in Carrrollton and Frisco.