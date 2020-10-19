Denton County Reports 153 COVID-19 Cases Monday, Death of Inmate

Denton County Public Health reported another COVID-19 death along with the addition of 153 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Monday.

The latest death reported in the county was that of a man in his 50s who was incarcerated in the Denton County Jail. The death brings the county's total to 118 since March.

“Today, we are reporting the death of an individual who was incarcerated at the Denton County Jail and had been under treatment at a hospital in connection with COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who told NBC 5 last week he also tested positive for the virus. “We ask that you keep this individual's family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“We have continued safety measures in the Denton County Jail which were implemented from the beginning of this pandemic. The health and safety of all our residents are of paramount importance,” Eads said.

Of the latest 153 cases in Denton County, 123 are active while the remaining 50 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 15,285 with 12,729 estimated recoveries and 2,438 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Oct. 23 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not release any new information about cases, deaths or recoveries for Collin County on Monday.