Denton County Judge Tests Positive for COVID-19

Denton County Judge Andy Eads says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Eads told NBC 5 during an interview Thursday night that he has been in quarantine since Monday after he was notified of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Eads said his contact with others since Monday has been limited to his household members only.

“I want to encourage people to follow quarantine procedures if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Judge Eads said. “By going into quarantine, the potential for spreading COVID-19 to others is significantly reduced."

Judge Eads added “I want everyone to know that I feel good and will continue to work at home while I recover.”

