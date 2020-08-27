Denton County Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday; DSHS Adds 311 to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported 201 cases of the virus along with two new deaths Thursday while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 311 to Collin County since Wednesday.

Of the most recent deaths, Denton County officials said the latest victims included a woman in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton and a man in his 70s who was a resident of The Colony.

"We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these two community members who’ve passed from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all have a role to play in protecting our family and friends from COVID-19 by wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing.”

With the addition of the latest 201 cases in Denton County, 106 are active while the remaining 95 are presumably from the DSHS's state backlog. The cases increased the 7-day average for new cases from 122 cases per day to 129 cases per day; the 14-day average increased from 113 cases per day to 119 cases per day.

“As we grieve our 99th and 100th passing of community members, we want to emphasize both the severity of COVID-19 deaths and the obvious value of prevention,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Masks and physical distancing are a commitment to caring for others—a minor sacrifice when lives are at stake.”

The county has recorded 100 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 9,745 with 7,578 estimated recoveries and 2,067 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 28. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 311 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday, bringing the county's total to 10,785.

The county recently published a warning on their dashboard saying they believe their active case count was overstated and that they lacked confidence in the data being provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On Thursday, the state data changed dramatically to show more than 4,600 more recoveries, dropping the active case number to 521 cases.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 10,156 estimated recoveries and 108 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

Details about the latest deaths in Collin County have not been made available.