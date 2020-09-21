Denton County Reports 106 COVID-19 Cases Monday, DSHS Adds 45 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 106 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Monday and no new deaths as the state added another 45 cases to Collin County's total along with no new deaths.

Of the latest 106 cases in Denton County, 82 are active while the remaining 24 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 107 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,607 with 9,982 estimated recoveries and 1,518 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Flower Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Bakersfield Park at 1201 Duncan Lane. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Sept. 25. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 North Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 45 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Monday, bringing the county's total to 13,011.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 11,993 estimated recoveries through Monday and 137 deaths attributed to the virus since March.