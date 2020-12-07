Denton County Down to 5 ICU Beds; DCPH Adds Record 592 COVID-19 Cases Monday

Denton County Public Health reports only five ICU beds are available in the county Monday and that 51% of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 patients. DCPH also announced another single-day record of 592 new COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths.

Of the 592 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 386 are active while 206 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 26,623 with 19,378 estimated recoveries and 7,087 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 70% occupied Monday, a drop of nearly 5% compared to Friday. DCHP said there are 228 available beds, only five of which are in ICUs. Of those patients in the ICU, 51% are COVID-19 patients.

The county health department also reported 96 of 265 ventilators are occupied. As of Monday, the county reported 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, a drop from the record high 149 on Friday; 37 of those patients are in ICUs.

Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director, said last week they were monitoring ICU availability and that, "there is simply no time for discussion. Masks and distancing are the only way to help a stressed and critical situation developing in our hospitals. We’re asking everyone to be a part of the solution – comply with the recommendations to help others.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 11 at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

