Denton County Confirms COVID-19 Deaths at State-Supported Living Center, Shady Shores; 30 New Cases

The Denton County Health Department is reporting two deaths of people infected with COVID-19 Friday along with 30 new infections.

One patient, a female resident of Shady Shores in her 70s, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County. The other patient, a male resident of Denton State Supported Living Center in Denton in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County.

Further information about the latest victims has not been released. The deaths bring the county total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 25.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of two deaths today including one at the Denton State Supported Living Center,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Denton County Public Health began working closely with the Denton State Supported Living Center in March, as soon as the first positive case was identified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH is also announcing 30 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the total number of cases to 902. DCPH is also announcing seven newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county bringing the total number of recoveries to 428.

According to county health data, there are 449 active cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.