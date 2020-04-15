Denton County

Denton County Adds 26 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 at State Supported Living Center

Denton County health say they've added 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including one at the Denton State Supported Living Center.

The countywide total number of cases is now 547, with 54 of those being among residents of the living center.

The county also announced 18 people are now recovered from the virus, 207 in total.

To date, 14 people in the county have died after contracting the virus.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

