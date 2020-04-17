Denton County Adds 21 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

Denton County Public Health confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, sending the countywide total up to 585.

The city of Denton added eight cases, sending it over 100 to 107 confirmed infections.

The county did not add any coronavirus-related deaths Friday and said the number of residents with COVID-19 at the Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17.

The county said 244 people have recovered after becoming infected with the virus.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.