Denton County Adds 11 New Cases of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the countywide total to 713.

Officials also reported two additional recoveries from the new coronavirus, bringing that number countywide to 339.

Of the 11 new cases, three are in Denton and there is one each in Carrollton, The Colony, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Prosper, Sanger and an unincorporated part of Denton County.

The number of cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center has remained at 54 since April 15.

Saturday, Denton County health officials reported the county's 20th death due to COVID-19.

