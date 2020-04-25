Denton County Reports 20th Coronavirus-Related Death

A Denton woman who was over 80 years old is the 20th person in the county to die due to the new coronavirus, health officials say.

She was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

"As we report the loss of a 20th life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many."

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Denton County Public Health Saturday reported 22 additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 702. The county also reported nine recoveries, bringing that total to 337.

Of the 22 new cases, six are in Carrollton, three are in Denton and three are in Lewisville. There are two each in Dallas, Flower Mound and unincorporated parts of Denton County and one each in The Colony, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and Roanoke.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.