Denton, Collin Counties Report 55 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, 1 Death

County health departments in Denton and Collin counties together reported a total of 55 new cases of COVID-19 Friday with one new death.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting new cases, monitoring and tracing in Collin County. On Friday, they reported 42 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 1,430 with 1,000 recoveries and 394 active infections.

There have been 36 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County since March.

The DSHS does not report cases at the city level, so city-specific data for cities in Collin County is no longer available after June 1.

The Denton County Health Department Thursday confirmed 13 new cases with one new death.

The death reported Friday was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Prosper.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this community member and his family,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Social distancing and other public health recommendations can help protect not only yourself but others too. Please continue utilizing these best practices to reduce the risk of additional cases and deaths due to COVID-19.”

The county has 1,467 total infections of COVID-19 with 703 recoveries and 731 active cases.

There have been 33 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Denton County since March.