Denton Co. Reports 3 New Cases of COVID-19, Expects Drive-Thru Testing Results Soon

Denton County officials reported just three additional of the new coronavirus Monday, its smallest increase since April 19.

One of the new cases is in Carrollton, one is in Denton and one is in an unincorporated part of the county, according to Denton County Public Health.

Monday's total, is due to lower reported numbers on Sundays and Mondays, a Denton County Pulbic Health spokesperson said.

Denton County's first drive-thru testing site opened Saturday and tested about 200 people. Officials expect results from those tests to "begin trickling in" this week.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.