Denton County Reports 13 New Case of COVID-19, Opens Drive-Thru Testing Site

Officials in Denton County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 799.
Denton County Public Health also announced two additional recoveries, raising the number of recovered patients to 391.
Of the 13 new cases, five are in Lewisville, three are in unincorporated parts of Denton County, two are in Denton and there is one each in The Colony, Little Elm and Trophy Club.
Denton County's first drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened Saturday and conducted about 200 free tests on county residents who met criteria.
