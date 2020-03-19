coronavirus

Dallas Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Matt Jackson

The Dallas Police Department announced Thursday that a Dallas police officer has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer worked out of the Northeast patrol division.

The individual is currently in isolation and is doing well.

Three other co-workers who were in close contact with the individual have also been quarantined as a precaution.

A contractor for the city of Dallas is currently working to sanitize the Northeast patrol building.

DPD's Chief Medical Officer, Alex Eastman is working closely and providing guidance to the officers who could have potentially come in contact and may have been exposed to the officer in question.

Also on Thursday, the Dallas Police Department released a list of new guidelines being taken by the department to protect the public and officers who work there. You can see those guidelines in the document below.

