Dallas Mayor to Announce New COVID-19 Vaccine Raffle

Sports tickets, State Fair passes, airline flights all up for grabs in the city's new initiative to increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers

Any Dallas resident who received the COVID-19 vaccine since June can enter a raffle offering prizes like State Fair passes or gift cards.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the new initiative Thursday, named the "Mayor's Vaccine Raffle." Aimed at getting more people vaccinated, the raffle will run until July 23.

Anybody who wishes to enter and has been vaccinated on or after June 1 can register here or schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Dallas County here.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang told NBC 5 about 2.1 million doses have been administered in Dallas County.

An estimated 1.2 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, leaving roughly 45% of the county without a vaccination.

Previously, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county was considering a cash incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine but ran into legal problems.

“We’ve been looking at it for weeks and each time we run into a roadblock with the law here in Texas,” said Jenkins. “Right now, the law in Texas says [local government] can’t give a gift of more than $25.”

The raffle is in partnership with The Dallas Foundation, a local nonprofit.

