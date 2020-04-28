coronavirus

Dallas Event Cancellations Impacting Hotel and Tourism Industry Workers

Initial industry data suggests that industry loss is seven times higher than that experienced during and after 9/11

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

The cancellation of events and conferences at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas is impacting workers in the Dallas hotel industry and related services.

Waitstaff, housekeepers, concession workers, and other employees are directly impacted by the event cancellations.

Most larger hotels in the Dallas area have furloughed or laid off more than 90% of their staff.

The hotel and tourism industry accounts for more than 68,000 jobs throughout Dallas.

Job loss in the hotel and tourism industry crosses multiple City Council districts and impacts the following zip codes:

  • 75204
  • 75206
  • 75208
  • 75211
  • 75214
  • 75216
  • 75217
  • 75220,
  • 75224
  • 75227
  • 75228
  • 75229
  • 75230
  • 75231
  • 75232
  • 75234
  • 75238
  • 75240
  • 75243
  • 75248
  • 75252
  • 75254
  • 75287

Each of these zip codes has more than 1,400 persons employed in the hotel and tourism industry. The zip codes most impacted are 75211, 75217, 75228, 75243, and 75287 because each has more than 3,000 persons employed in the industry.

