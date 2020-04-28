Dallas Event Cancellations Impacting Hotel and Tourism Industry Workers

The cancellation of events and conferences at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas is impacting workers in the Dallas hotel industry and related services.

Waitstaff, housekeepers, concession workers, and other employees are directly impacted by the event cancellations.

Initial industry data suggests that industry loss is seven times higher than that experienced during and after 9/11.

Most larger hotels in the Dallas area have furloughed or laid off more than 90% of their staff.

The hotel and tourism industry accounts for more than 68,000 jobs throughout Dallas.

Job loss in the hotel and tourism industry crosses multiple City Council districts and impacts the following zip codes:

75204

75206

75208

75211

75214

75216

75217

75220,

75224

75227

75228

75229

75230

75231

75232

75234

75238

75240

75243

75248

75252

75254

75287

Each of these zip codes has more than 1,400 persons employed in the hotel and tourism industry. The zip codes most impacted are 75211, 75217, 75228, 75243, and 75287 because each has more than 3,000 persons employed in the industry.