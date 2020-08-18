Dallas County Voids Contract With COVID-19 Testing Company After Testing Delays

Dallas County is replacing the company managing one of its testing sites after what Dallas County Commissioner’s labeled as a “completely unacceptable” performance when it came to returning timely results.

The Eastfield College testing site in Mesquite, which is run by Honu Management Group, has a contract stipulating it return results in 72-hours, according to Dallas County. But since its opening, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said many are receiving their results nine to 10 days later.

“It was taking over three and half days for the test to make it to (the lab) Austin, you can take it on a bicycle and get it there faster,” said Judge Jenkins.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price also expressed his frustration over the site's management saying “they are not performing.”

On Tuesday, Dallas County moved to replace Honu Management Group with Parkland effective August 31. The county also plans to review millions of invoices from Honu and decide if the company is owed less money based on their performance.

