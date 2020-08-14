Dallas County Reports Nine More Deaths Friday With 885 New Cases; Daily Averages Climb

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting nine more COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 885 new cases of the virus along with an increase in the 7-day and 14-day averages.

The nine latest victims of the pandemic include:

A woman in her 30s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.4

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

The 885 new cases reported Friday raised the county's 7-day average from 508 cases per day to 575 cases per day; the 14-day average climbed from 511 cases per day to 524 cases per day. Both averages are about half of what they were a month ago.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said through Thursday night there were still 525 people in the county in acute care being treated for the virus and at over the same 24-hour period there were 498 ER visits in the county for people reporting COVID-19 symptoms.

The increase in ER visits represents around 21% of all emergency department visits in the county and also represents a decrease of more than 100 visits over the previous day, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The county has now accumulated 57,313 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 816 deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.

"It’s imperative that we continue with masking and that we are 100% effective with masking. Check your mask to see if it’s ill-fitting. If it is, modify it so that it covers your mouth and nose securely," Jenkins said Friday. "New studies have indicated that the most effective masks are the inexpensive paper surgical masks that are readily available. The second-most effective are the cloth masks. Unfortunately, bandanas do little good and neck gaiters may do more harm than good. This style is popular with children, so as we return to school, we need to get the word out as to which masks are most effective."

Dallas County Health and Human Services is also recommending parents get their children immunized before they return to school.

DCHHS warns the immunization clinics will be by appointment only and that no walk-ins will be accepted. DCHHS has seven clinics open with modified hours to help parents kick off the new 2020-2021 school year.

"It is so important to make sure your children are vaccinated on time to ensure their long-term health”, said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “Vaccinations also help protect the health of classmates, friends, relatives, and others in the community. During these unprecedented times, it is so important to get your children any needed vaccines before they return to school.”

Due to COVID-19, immunization clinic hours have been adjusted. Make an appointment with any of our seven immunizations clinic locations. The cost for Texas Vaccine for Children (TVFC) eligible immunizations is $10 for the child’s first visit and $5 for returning patients. Waivers are granted to families in need.

Jenkins said county officials are working on recommendations about the return to school in the county.

“Teams are working very hard to prepare for getting you the information you need to make a good decision on school. It is our intention for the committees to report out their recommendations by the middle of next week. We do not know at this point what the recommendations will be as to either the timing of return or the protocols for return but know that it has the full attention of everyone and is the top priority for us at the moment," Jenkins said.

