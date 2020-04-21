Dallas County Reports 4 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 90 New Cases of COVID-19

Dallas County Tuesday reported four deaths due to the new coronavirus and 90 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide totals to 2,602 cases and 64 deaths.

One of the deaths was a Duncanville man in his 70s, while the other three were in Mesquite, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. Those three fatalities were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 90s.

Two-thirds of the coronavirus deaths in Dallas County have been men, while one-third of fatalities have been associated with long-term care facilities.

One positive sign DCHHS reported Tuesday: hospital admissions and intensive care hospitalizations for the new coronavirus dropped last week for the first time in two weeks.

Dallas County Commissioners Tuesday voted 3-2 to extend the county's safer-at-home order until May 15, which keeps restrictions in place about which businesses may operate and how large public gatherings may be while advising people to stay at home unless they are conducting "essential business."

"Today we announce the loss of four more Dallas County residents: 3 from Mesquite and 1 from Duncanville. The lower number today of new COVID19 positive cases is encouraging and we will watch closely to see if this is the beginning of a trend downward or a blip on the day we switch reporting to a new database system. #SaferAtHome was extended today for two weeks. This is necessary to keep you safe and stabilize non-essential movement as we bring businesses like 'retail to go' and others back," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement.

The county reserves the option to extend or reduce the order depending on how cases develop in the county in the coming weeks. The county's disaster declaration, a separate document, is in effect until May 20.

