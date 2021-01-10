Dallas County Reports 2,246 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 7 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 2,246 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included a Dallas man in his 40s, a Grand Prairie man in his 60s, two Dallas men in their 60s, a Richardson woman in her 60s, a Garland woman in her 60s and a Duncanville woman in her 80s, according to the county.

All had underlying high risk health conditions and eight had been critically ill with COVID-19 in local hospitals.

Dallas County has reported 1,773 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County, click here for more information.

Of the cases reported Saturday, 1,987 were confirmed and 259 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 192,567 confirmed cases and 24,652 probable cases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 171,468 recoveries for Dallas County as of Saturday, Jan. 10.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 53 was 2,104, a rate of 79.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That is the highest case rate since the beginning of the pandemic, the county said.