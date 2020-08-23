Dallas County Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 239 New Cases

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths and 239 new cases of COVID-19.

The two additional fatalities reported Sunday included a Grand Prairie man in his 60s and a Mesquite man in his 70s. Both had been critically ill at area hospitals and had underlying health conditions, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

In addition to the 239 new cases of the virus, DCHHS reported 93 cases that were part of a backlog from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of the older cases, five were from March, 31 from April, 22 from May, 32 from June and three from July.

The 332 additional cases raise the Dallas County total to 68,904, while 857 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state reported 50,405 estimated recoveries in Dallas County with 16,203 estimated active cases.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

County health officials reported 531 children between 5 and 18 years old tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 1-14, with about 50% of those cases in high school-aged students. Nearly 60% of those cases were in zip codes that would have been projected to be enrolled in Dallas ISD schools, DCHHS said.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been in patients under 65 years old, while diabetes was an underlying condition in about one-third those hospitalized, according to DCHHS.