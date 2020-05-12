Dallas County Records 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, Lowest Number of New Cases in 9 Days

One day after tying the single-day high for new cases, Dallas County reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases seen in more than a week along with three more deaths of people who tested positive for the virus.

The latest to die after becoming infected with COVID-19 include two Dallas women, one in her 40s and another in her 60s, both of whom had been critically ill and hospitalized. The third victim was an Irving man in his 50s who died in the ER.

The county's addition of 236 new cases is the lowest number of new cases confirmed since May 3 when 234 cases were recorded. That day was the first day the county recorded more than 200 new cases in a single day.

"Today's number of positive cases is the lowest we've seen in over a week but still within the range we've experienced for the last nine days," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "Yesterday, we unveiled a color-coded system prepared by medical experts at area hospitals to help residents make choices about engaging in activities."

Over the last seven days, Dallas County has averaged about 250 new cases per day. Jenkins acknowledged Monday the numbers have been flat, but said it's too early to say for sure if the county has hit its peak.

"It's too early to call this a plateau at the peak, but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the governor's orders reopening business," Jenkins said Monday.

The deaths announced Tuesday mark the 81st and 82nd in the city of Dallas and the sixth in Irving. The additional deaths brings the county's total to 148 while the cases total is now 6,359.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because they lack the manpower to follow-up with thousands of patients, however the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 2,511 for Dallas County as of Monday, May 11. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 3,467 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, the county reported 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, the county reported two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 148 total deaths reported to date, the county reported over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.