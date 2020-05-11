Line Appears to Flatten in Dallas County as New Number of COVID-19 Cases Ties Previous High

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is expected to address the public Monday about the county's ongoing effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Live video will appear in the player above shortly before 4 p.m.

Dallas County tied the previous single-day high of 253 new cases of COVID-19 and confirmed two more deaths Monday, and while Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says there's evidence the line may be flattening he cautioned it's too early to say if the county is at or near the peak.

The latest to die after becoming infected with COVID-19 include a woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the Seagoville and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas.

Both women died at the facilities where they lived.

Over the last seven days, Dallas County has averaged about 250 new cases per day. Jenkins acknowledged the numbers have been flat, but said it's too early to say for sure if the county has hit its peak.

"Today we tie for the most number of positive cases in Dallas County. The last seven days have been flat. It's too early to call this a plateau at the peak, but that would be consistent with the medical models from early April done before the governor's orders reopening business," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "It's very important that you continue following the tenets of Safer at Home. Avoid crowds. Maintain six-foot distance. Wear a cloth covering when at businesses or on public transportation. Use good hygiene."

Jenkins is expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. That news conference will be streamed live at the top of this page.

The deaths announced Monday mark the 80th in the city of Dallas, the first in Seagoville and the 144th and 145th in Dallas County. The additional cases brings the county's total number of positive cases to 6,123.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because they lack the manpower to follow-up with thousands of patients, however the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 2,294 for Dallas County as of Sunday, May 10. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 3,684 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, the county reported 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, the county reported two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 145 total deaths reported to date, the county reported over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.