Dallas County Ramps Up Efforts to Vaccinate Students Against COVID-19

Time is running out to get children vaccinated before the start of the new school year.

To help families stay on top of immunizations, Dallas County Health and Human Services has been ramping up its vaccination efforts for all eligible children.

On Saturday, hundreds of families attended a carnival and backpack bash at Lake Highlands High School, where the county was offering childhood immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for everyone older than 12.

Eunice Abioro’s son got his shots for school at the event, and Abioro and her daughter, Deborah, got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want her to stay safe when she goes back to school,” Abioro said.

Kenya Johnson’s nieces and nephew, who attend Richland Elementary, got new gear for the upcoming school year.

“We went to school [in-person] last year and it was awesome," Johnson said. "Richland did a great job making sure the kids were protected, so I have faith in them that we’ll be good this year."

The county also operated a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fair Park on Saturday. The site closed as a mass vaccine site two weeks ago.

Lily Robinson got her first dose of the vaccine Saturday at the pop-up.

Robinson's brother died of COVID-19 and she almost lost her mother to the coronavirus. She was relieved to know the vaccine would provide a layer of protection.

“I’m so happy," Robinson said. "I’ve been putting it off because I was scared to get it done, but there are so many things going on right now, it’s like you cannot afford not to get the shot."

Dallas County Health and Human Services has more back-to-school immunization and COVID-19 clinics planned.