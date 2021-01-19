Dallas County Officials Promise More Fairness in Vaccine Delivery and Registration

Dallas County officials Tuesday pledged more vaccine delivery fairness and a better registration process. But they warned that COVID-19 will be a danger for months to come and measures aside from vaccination are still crucial to safe lives and hospital capacity.

Southern Dallas County leaders thought the Fair Park location for a state mass vaccination site would boost access for people from that part of the county who’ve been hard hit by COVID-19.

But Southern Dallas County has been underrepresented in online registration partly, the leaders say for lack of internet access.

And there’s debate about age. Invitations so far have been for people 75 and up.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said life expectancy for Dallas County African American men suggests people 65 and up should have been immediately included.

“And so I’m still miffed and insulted, because why did you even jack with 75,” Price said. “According to the community needs assessment, our own CHNA, we ain’t living that long?

County Commissioner J.J. Koch said working-age Latinos and African Americans should be targeted for vaccination.

“I think we are making a gigantic mistake by continuing on with this over 75. By pushing down to 65, we are going to get a significant portion of the people who are most sick when they show up at the hospital and are the most likely to spread and receive the disease,” Koch said.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it was a matter of supply and demand.

“There are way more people over 65 than we could ever get vaccine to at 9,000 doses a week,” Jenkins said.

UT Southwestern Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Robert Haley defended the age restriction as a good starting point to reduce the increase in severe illness and hospital crowding.

“The increase really gets to going at 65, it just gets so much more dramatic at 75,” Haley said.

The experts warn the full virus immunity won’t come until 6 to 8 weeks after a person receives the second vaccine dose. So masks and tracing contacts for people who test positive will still be crucial for months to come.

"We need to keep the various activities going because they’re all contributing to slowing this down and they’re all important," said Dallas County Health Director, Dr. Philip Huang.

Dr. Haley said improvements are needed to better include Southern Dallas County residents most at risk.

“Our plan did not reach them, and so we need to now incorporate new elements into that plan. We need to have an active enrollment process, an outreach to those people,” Haley said.

It is the sort of outreach Dallas City Council Member Chad West conducted Sunday with volunteers. West supported it with a letter to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Tuesday.

West said he wants to promote a different approach that the criticism Mayor Eric Johnson directed at Jenkins recently.

“As a city, we should be working together to fix the problem, working with the county to get the word out,” West said. “We know there’s a problem, but we want to be part of the solution. We don’t want to just keep poking at the problem.”

In addition to outreach, County officials said invitations for vaccination would include people age 65 and over from the registration list starting Monday.

Around 300,000 were on that list Tuesday. So far 161,000 vaccination doses have been allocated to Dallas County. State officials Tuesday said allocations are expected to increase.