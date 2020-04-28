Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to Address Abbott’s ‘Open Texas’ Plan at 4 P.M.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Open Texas plan.

Abbott made his announcement Monday, outlining how the state's businesses could begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Abbott said beginning Friday, May 1, some businesses including retail, restaurants, malls and movie theaters could reopen to the public provided they do not exceed 25% of their capacity. Other businesses, such as bars, tattoo and massage parlors and salons, would have to wait until mid May to reopen.

Jenkins, on Tuesday night, expressed concern with the governor's plan.

“The first priority of those you elect is to keep you safe. I've asked Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang and physician leaders, including those specializing in infectious disease and epidemiology from area hospitals, to carefully review the governor's orders and will wait to hear from them. Most other plans that open businesses in phases don’t put places like movie theaters in the first group to open. The orders have changed but the science that will keep us safe has not. I believe North Texans will focus not on 'what can they do' but rather 'what should they do'. It will be imperative for North Texans to make good choices particularly where these orders veer from the advice of public health experts. Following science is the best way to keep safe and open the economy.”

Jenkins will be joined Tuesday afternoon by Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. The news conference is expected to begin at about 4 p.m. and will appear in the player above.