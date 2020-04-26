coronavirus

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Exceed 3,000; 82nd Death Reported

A Dallas man in his 50s was found dead in his home

NBC 5 News

Cases of the new coronavirus in Dallas County have exceeded 3,000, according to new numbers released Sunday from the local health department.

The county reported 105 new cases and its 82nd death — a Dallas man in his 50s who was found dead in his home, officials said.

Of the reported deaths, 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

In a written statement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said people must continue to "make smart personal responsibility decisions as Texas is ordered to open up."

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

