Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,000; 18th Death Reported

Dallas County on Saturday reported 94 new cases and the 18th death related to the new coronavirus.

The new information put the county's total at 1,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 18th death was reported to be a Dallas man in his 30s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions. The man had been critically ill in an area hospital, Dallas County officials said.

“April will be critical," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "The questions and data are coming at all of us fast, so remember: You are #SaferAtHome, and when you venture out for essential trips or exercise, #SocialDistancingSavesLives."

Of the cases requiring hospitalization in the county, 71% have included people over the age of 60 or people with at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has asked hospitals to report their total ventilator and bed capacity meant to help officials determine the city's capacity to handle an increased caseload.

As of Friday, 21 hospitals had reported to the city.

Those numbers show that of the 5,233 total beds reported, 2,686 are occupied. Of the 777 ICU beds reported, 422 are occupied.

The hospitals also reported 886 total ventilators with 301 in use.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans on Saturday also confirmed that the department now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

