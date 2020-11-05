Dallas County Adds 868 COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths Thursday

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting 868 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with six more deaths.

Of the 868 cases reported Monday, the county said 601 were confirmed cases and 267 were probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since March to 99,761 and the probable number to 7,601.

The latest victims of the virus include a man in his 40s from Irving, a woman in her 50s from a Dallas long-term care facility, a man in his 60s from Dallas, a woman in her 70s from Irving, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 80s and a woman from Garland in her 90s. All of the latest victims had been hospitalized for the disease and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.

County officials said there have been 1,127 confirmed deaths in the county to the virus and another 16 probable deaths. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.