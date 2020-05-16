Dallas County Adds 6 Deaths, 214 Coronavirus Cases

Dallas County reported an additional six deaths and 214 cases of the coronavirus Saturday.

The county ended the week with the lowest number of deaths — a total of 27 — since the week of April 19, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The six deaths include a Mesquite man in his 40s, a Dallas woman in her 50s, a Garland woman in her 70s, a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, an Irving man in his 80s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility and a Mesquite woman in her 100's who had been a resident of a long-term care facility.

Four of the people had been critically ill in area hospitals before they died, one died in a hospital emergency department and the woman in her 100's had been hospitalized, officials said.

Jenkins said Saturday's 214 cases puts the county at an average of 233 a day — down from 246 last week.

"This tracks the medical modeling from early April that we would plateau and begin to go down at this time," Jenkins said in a written statement. "We have not yet seen the impact of reopening the economy during a sharp increase rather than waiting for a 14 day decline. Those numbers will begin to manifest themselves by the end of the month."

Dallas County has reported 7,250 cases and 170 deaths. The county has said it does not have an accurate way to determine recoveries and therefore does not share that number.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.