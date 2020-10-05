Dallas County Adds 450 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Monday

Health officials in Dallas County are reporting one more death and 450 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Of the 450 cases reported Monday, Dallas County Health said 204 came from the Texas DSHS backlog.

The one new death reported by the county is:

a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie, and died in a healthcare facility.

The county has now accumulated 84,195 cases of the virus since testing began in March. There have been 1,037 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.4 deaths per day.

Dallas County Health officials said last week the provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 39 was 320, an increase from the previous daily average of 296 for CDC week 37. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has also increased and remains high with 10.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 39.

A provisional total of 226 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 39 (week ending 9/19/2020), an increase from the previous week for this age group. The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years has increased to 13% for the month of September.