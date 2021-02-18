Dallas County Adds 266 Cases of COVID-19, Record-Tying 50 Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Dallas County on Thursday reported 266 additional cases of COVID-19 and 50 coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 ranged from their 20s to their 90s, according to the county. The 50 deaths tie the single-day record number of fatalities related to the coronavirus set Feb. 3.

The latest victims of the virus included the following:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in a facility and had did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

There have been 187 deaths in the last seven days, a rate of 27 per day.

Dallas County has reported a total of 2,751 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

"At times like these, it can seem that there is no good news," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "We have seen a decline in the amount of new COVID-19 infections and most of our people do have their power on again."

Jenkins said vaccine operations, which had been closed for the severe weather, will resume on Sunday for people who need a second shot and have waited the longest.

First shots will resume when the throughput for second shots is such that the second shot can be given in a timely manner, he said.

Of the cases reported Thursday, 210 were confirmed and 56 were probable. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 242,094 confirmed cases and 33,955 probable cases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 253,729 recoveries for Dallas County as of Thursday, Feb. 18.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week Five was 37.6 new cases per day.

A total of 7,012 COVID-19 cases have been reported in school-aged children and staff from 713 separate K-12 schools in the county.

There are also 90 active long-term care facility outbreaks and 4,155 residents and 2,315 healthcare workers in those facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 921 have been hospitalized and 555 have died. Those deaths account for 22% of all deaths reported to death.

In the last 30 days, 14 outbreaks have been reported in congregate living facilities. Those facilities have had 385 residents and 194 staff test positive for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years old, DCHHS said. Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about one-third of all hospitalized patients.