Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Reopens Sunday After Closing Due to Weather, Outages

After being one of many sites in North Texas to delay opening due to the weather, the Fair Park vaccination hub will reopen Sunday, Feb. 21, and prioritize individuals waiting for their second dose of the vaccine.

Originally, the vaccination hub closed Saturday, Feb. 13, due to dangerously cold temperatures. Once the second winter storm warning was underway, Fair Park extended its' closure through Saturday.

As temperatures begin to rise, the Fair Park site prepares to reopen in an attempt to give the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to individuals within the 42-day timeframe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

Dallas County ensures that there will be enough for everyone who received their first dose from Fair Park to receive the second dose.

Individuals who were due to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on or before Friday, Feb. 12, are now being asked to arrive for their shot on Sunday.

Structured by last name, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is reserved for those with names starting with the letters A-N, and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be for individuals with names O-Z.

Individuals due to receive their second dose on or before Saturday, Feb. 13, are now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22.

Dallas County is asking those coming on Monday to arrive closest to the time they arrived for their first dose of the vaccine.

Until all individuals needing the second dose of the vaccine receive it, Fair Park will only be accepting those needing the second dose.

For more information and weather-related updates visit www.DallasCountyCovid.org.