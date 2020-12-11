Dallas County Adds 1,849 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 20 More Deaths

Dallas County added another 1.849 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 20 more deaths attributed to the virus.

Of the cases reported Friday, the county said 1,353 were confirmed cases and 496 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March to 141,303 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 14,922. Over the last seven days, Dallas County officials have reported 11,580 confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Dallas County Health Department Director Dr. Philip Huang tells NBC 5 he would be ready to roll up his sleeve to get the COVID-19 vaccine that’s headed for FDA approval. Huang also discussed plans to roll out the vaccine in Dallas County.

Jenkins told NBC 5 Thursday that the county was making preparations to distribute the first doses of the vaccine. Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services, said we would not likely see widespread vaccine availability to the general public until 2021, between July and October.

The 20 latest victims' ages ranged from the 40s to 90s and were in Cedar Hill, Dallas, Mesquite, Grand Prairie, DeSoto and Farmers Branch. All 20 reported fatalities had underlying health issues.

County officials said Thursday there have been 1,315 confirmed deaths in the county attributed to the virus and another 52 probable deaths. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.

The county said that the provisional 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of a test collection for CDC week 48 was 1,117, which represents a rate of 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 4,520 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 735 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 681 staff members.

