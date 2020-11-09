Dallas County Adds 1,248 COVID-19 Cases Monday, 2 More Deaths

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting 1,248 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with two more deaths, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases since March to more than 103,000 infections.

Of the 1,248 cases reported Monday, the county said 1,0954 were confirmed cases and 153 were probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since March to 103,184 and the probable number to 8,419.

"Today our numbers continue their steep increase with 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. We can turn this around if we work together," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "I know people are tired of COVID and are ready to turn the page to a happier time, but we will need to continue to put community health and our economy above our selfish desires for a little while longer."

The county added that the 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases by date of test collection for CDC week 44 was high at 740, or 28.4 cases per 100,000 residents. During the same week, a provisional total of 577 confirmed and probable cases were diagnosed in school children between the ages of 5 and 17 -- almost a two-fold increase over a month before.

The latest victims of the virus include a man in his 40s from Dallas and a man in his 60s from Grand Prairie. Both victims had been hospitalized in the ICU for the disease and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

County officials said Friday there have been 1,134 confirmed deaths in the county attributed to the virus and another 18 probable deaths. In the summer, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers.