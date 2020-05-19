Dallas City Council to Discuss ‘Dallas First’ Preference for City Spending

Tuesday, the Dallas City Council Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Assistance will discuss a proposed “Dallas First” initiative when it comes to city spending.

“I'm not comfortable sending Dallas tax dollars outside of the city of Dallas right now,” Mayor Eric Johnson said in a City Council meeting “I'm very very sensitive to the pain on our community and I want to make sure that when we are extended contracts that we are spending money here locally.”

Johnson said the issues surrounding COVID-19 closures have hurt several Dallas businesses and he would like to help them stay afloat.

“We know that these stay at home orders have had an impact. It' causing real financial issues. There are real losses inflicted on businesses in our city,” Johnson said.

The committee will discuss legal ways to give Dallas businesses preference with city contracts and hopes to bring a measure before the full council in the near future.