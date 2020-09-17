CVS Health Doubling COVID-19 Test Sites Nationwide, Adds 50 Sites in Texas

CVS Health says they are doubling the number of COVID-19 drive-through test sites nationwide, adding more than 2,000 locations across the country by mid-October.

The company said the new testing locations will open in waves over the next several weeks and "build on the company's ability to support testing in 33 states and Washington D.C., beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday."

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.1 Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

Test results are generally available within two or three days.

"Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

In Texas, 50 new test sites will open on Sept. 18, giving the company 317 testing location statewide. A list of the drive-through sites in Texas can be found in the document below.

If you have trouble opening this document, click here to open it in a new window.

To find the nearest CVS testing location, click here.