Cuban Says Mavs ‘Will Be Prepared’ If There is a Coronavirus Outbreak

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DFW, but with the increased number of cases appearing in Texas and across different states, sports teams are preparing.

"Fortunately in Dallas we haven’t really been hit, so it hasn't been an issue at all. It’s inevitable that there will be cases in Dallas, but as long as everybody is vigilant and aware and keeps your hands in your pockets and everything's OK. But in the event something happens and it escalates, we’ll be prepared," said Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

He said his doctors and trainers are having meetings with the league and are receiving continuous updates.

"The NBA is obviously heavily invested trying to understand exactly what is going on talking to the CDC, and the World Health Organization," said Cuban.

Fans at Sunday's night game against the Indiana Pacers, said, for the most part, they're not too worried because there are no confirmed cases in the area.

“Even though it’s not much of a concern here in the Dallas Fort Worth area, I’m not too much concerned about it, make sure you wash your hands," said Janice Ganious, who is a season ticket holder.

“I have no concerns whatsoever," said Aaron Golven, a Dallas Mavs fan. “I feel like it’s been over-hyped and as long as your washing your hands and even if you do get it, it’s not like it’s going to kill you unless you have pre-existing conditions or elderly."

Last week the NBA sent out a memo encouraging players to refrain from giving strangers and fans high-fives.

According to the Associated Press, the NBA told teams to have a plan in place to play without fans or media if there was a major out break.

"That would be devastating," said Walter Smith, a Mavs fan who attends many games.

