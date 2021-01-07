COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Texas: DSHS

A Harris County man is confirmed to have been infected with the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, the first known case in the state of Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the diagnosis Thursday afternoon, saying the patient was an adult male with no history of travel.

“The fact that this person had no travel history suggests this variant is already circulating in Texas,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “Genetic variations are the norm among viruses, and it’s not surprising that it arrived here given how rapidly it spreads. This should make us all redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work: masks any time you’re around people you don’t live with, social distancing, and personal and environmental hygiene.”

The Houston-area case is being investigated by the Harris County Public Health Department and the Texas DSHS.

The DSHS said the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in the fall and appears to spread much more easily from person to person than most strains of the coronavirus.

The current scientific evidence is that the variant does not cause more severe disease and that vaccines are expected to be effective against it. It is thought to be responsible for only a small proportion of the current COVID-19 cases in Texas and the United States.