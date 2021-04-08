COVID-19 Vaccinations To Be Given Out at South Oak Cliff High School This Saturday

South Dallas residents hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at South Oak Cliff High School beginning Saturday.
Principal Willie Johnson confirmed the school would be receiving doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and that they would first offer the vaccine to teachers and members of the community that are 65 years or older.
Dallas ISD District 5 Trustee Maxie Johnson said the area has been fighting for health equity and that he was excited the school will get 250 doses of the vaccine to distribute to members of the community.
"Your health is your first priority. You have to make the decision, the decision is yours. We registered over 700 people in 75216 as a trustee working with our community," Maxie Johnson said. "We've given you the opportunity. Please come and take the shot. Don't be fearful. Let's take the shot and let's take care of our health."
The vaccines will be administered by The Caring Foundation of Texas in the school's gymnasium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by appointment only. To receive the vaccine people will need to register at http://carevan.bookappt.link/oakcliff.
